WWE reportedly had Shayna Baszler bust Natalya’s nose on last week’s SmackDown to write her off TV for a previously planned surgery.

Last Friday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Baszler defeat Natalya, while Baszler had SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in her corner. The segment included a post-match spot where Natalya’s nose was busted open, and left bloody. The match was taped back on October 28.

In an update, a new report from POST Wrestling notes that Baszler’s strike to Natalya’s face was a cover reason for nasal surgery that Natalya already had planned.

As seen below, Natalya took to Twitter today with a post-surgery photo from the hospital. She noted how her “dislocated nose [was moved] back to the center” of her face.

“We moved my dislocated nose back to the center of my face where it belongs!! I love the shape of my nose and it will stay the same, thank goodness! Can finally breathe again [folded hands emoji] Pain is beauty! LFG! [laughing emoji],” she wrote.

Natalya previously posted another tweet, blaming Baszler for the busted nose.

There’s no word yet on if Natalya will miss any additional ring time, but she has wrestled since the match with Baszler as she worked Triple Threats on the WWE European tour last weekend, with Baszler and winner Liv Morgan.

