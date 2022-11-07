WWE has announced more than 30 new live events as a part of their winter touring schedule for 2023.

We noted before how WWE was working on plans for the RAW 30th Anniversary special, likely for around Monday, January 9 as the first episode of WWE RAW aired on January 11, 1993. WWE has now confirmed that the RAW 30th Anniversary episode will air on January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. This will also be the red brand go-home show for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Tickets for the events announced today will go on sale Friday, November 18.

Below is the full WWE announcement issued to us today:

WWE announces winter 2023 Live Event schedule including Raw 30th Anniversary STAMFORD, Conn., November 7, 2022 – WWE today announced more than 30 live events as part of the company’s winter touring schedule for 2023. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 18. The schedule includes: * Monday, January 2: Raw – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

* Saturday, January 7: Saturday Night’s Main Event® – Mississippi State Fair Coliseum in Jackson, Miss.

* Sunday, January 8: Sunday Stunner – Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala.

* Monday, January 9: Raw – Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

* Friday, January 13: SmackDown – Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.

* Saturday, January 14: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Va.

* Sunday, January 15: Sunday Stunner – The Corbin Arena in Corbin, Ky.

* Monday, January 16: Raw – Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH

* Friday, January 20: SmackDown – Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit

* Saturday, January 21: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pa.

* Sunday, January 22: Sunday Stunner – Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, N.Y.

* Monday, January 23: Raw 30th Anniversary – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

* Friday, January 27: SmackDown – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas

* Monday, January 30: Raw – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

* Monday, February 13: Raw – Barclays Center in Brooklyn

* Friday, February 17: SmackDown – Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec

* Saturday, February 18: Elimination Chamber – Bell Centre in Montreal Quebec

* Monday, February 19: Raw – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ONT

* Friday, February 24: SmackDown – Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

* Saturday, February 25: Road To WrestleMania Tour – State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

* Sunday, February 26: Road To WrestleMania Tour – BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill.

* Monday, February 27: Raw – Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich.

* Saturday, March 4: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse, N.Y.

* Sunday, March 5: Road To WrestleMania Tour – CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J.

* Sunday, March 5: Road To WrestleMania Tour – The Aud in Kitchener, ONT

* Saturday, March 11: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH

* Friday, March 17: SmackDown – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

* Saturday, March 18: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.

* Sunday, March 19: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

* Sunday, March 19: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill.

* Monday, March 20 – Raw – Enterprise Center in St. Louis

* Friday March 31: SmackDown/2023 Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

* Saturday, April 1: NXT Stand & Deliver – Crypto.com Arena in Angeles

* Monday, April 3: Raw – Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

