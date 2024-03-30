A few entrants announced.

WWE revealed several participants for this year’s Andre The Giant memorial battle royal on this morning’s edition of SmackDown Lowdown. This includes Andrade, Ricochet, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, Omos, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, Ivar, Akira Tozawa, Otis, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, Veer, Sanga, Cameron Grimes, Kit Wilson, Elton Prince, Ashante Adonis, and Cedric Alexander.

The match will be taking place on the April 5th edition of SmackDown, the final edition of the blue-brand before WrestleMania 40.