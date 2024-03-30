Cody Rhodes is sticking around WWE.

The American Nightmare did an interview with Justin Walker to promote next weekend’s WrestleMania 40 premium live event, where he will try his best to “finish the story” and become the new Undisputed Universal Champion. During the chat, Cody was asked about potentially retiring now that he’s nearing 40. In his answer he revealed that he signed a new deal with WWE that extends past his 40th birthday.

I can tell you 40 is out of the question just because, not to give you scoop, it was widely reported, but I did sign a new contract with WWE. It extends beyond my 40th birthday. The plan is still, when it’s time to step out, to step out without it being a painful process. Solely because I saw my dad [Dusty Rhodes] as an old man wrestler and he loved it and enjoyed it, but as his son it was hard to see. My daughter is two going on three, there does have to be a time, just like he was with us, where I have to be home all the time and be there with her. It’s not 40 anymore. I’ll update the number. I hit the prime run late in the game. I often forget that I’m nearing 40.

Cody is currently 38 years old.

Before he can challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title, Cody will be teaming with Seth Rollins to battle Reigns and The Rock on night one of Mania 40.

