Jade Cargill appeared on this past Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown and officially signed to the blue-brand going forward. The former AEW star has already made her presence known, and now will be competing in her first-ever WrestleMania alongside Naomi and Bianca Belair.

According to Fightful Select, the entrance that Cargill used last night on SmackDown has been something WWE has been working on for quite some time. The report states that multiple changes had been made on the entrance over the past few weeks, with a number of different producers giving their input on how to best make Cargill come off as a star.

It is added that Cargill’s entrance could see some changes over time, particularly at WrestleMania 40 next weekend. Stay tuned.