The AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament continues tonight:

Cope Open: Adam Copeland vs. ???

Kyle O’Reilly vs. ???

Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. Blackpool Combat Club & Katsuyori Shibata

AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament: Big Bill & Ricky Starks vs. Top Flight

AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament: FTR vs. The Infantry

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 3/16/24

Live from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada!