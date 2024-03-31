Tonight’s AEW Collision opened up with Adam Copeland issuing an open challenge for the TNT Championship, which was surprisingly answered by Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE. This isn’t the first time the Indy God has popped up in AEW as he previously wrestled for them in 2020 during the COVID-era.

According to Fightful Select, the decision for Cardona to wrestle Copeland on tonight’s show came together this past week. He was originally set to defend the Squared cicle Expo Championship against Ultimo Dragon at Black Label Pro event this evening, but he dropped the title on Friday night so he could travel today. However, it is noted that Cardona has NOT signed with AEW and will continue to work as a free agent, much like he has since his WWE release back in 2020.

Cardona put up a valiant effort, but Copeland managed to retain in a competitive back and forth matchup after hitting his spear.