Bad news for Ricky Starks.

The AEW star competed alongside Big Bill to take on Top Flight in the tag team title tournament matchup on this evening’s Collision. Unfortunately for Starks, he was hurt at some point in the matchup and a clear audible was called as the finish seemingly came out of nowhere. The ringside physicians immediately attended to Starks, who looked dazed.

Ricky Starks appeared to get legitimately hurt tonight in his match against Top Flight. Didn’t kick out of a pin earlier in the match and then they scrambled to do an improvised finish where he lost anyway. Wishing him the best. #AEW #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/Ejhq4LfQHM — CEO AO (@KXNGAO) March 31, 2024

Damn the finish to the Top Flight/ Big Bill and Ricky Starks, I hope Starks is okay because it just looked off. #AEWCollision — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 31, 2024

Ricky Starks unfortunately got hurt at the end of the tag match. Best wishes to him. pic.twitter.com/FsTjlq6DsJ — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) March 31, 2024

Top Flight will now face FTR in the semifinals of the tag team tournament, where the winners are crowned the new AEW tag team champions.

