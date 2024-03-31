Tonight’s edition of AEW Collision takes place from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada and was broadcast live on the TNT network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Matt Cardona answered Adam Copeland’s TNT title open challenge. You can read about that, and what Cardona’s current status is with AEW, here.

-After his victory, Copeland was confronted by the House of Black, but Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston made the save. Copeland later challenged the House of Black to a trios match at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

I love Mark Briscoe so much, man. He genuinely changes my mood everytime with his awesome promos. pic.twitter.com/DH42ZntlJF — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) March 31, 2024

-Billy Gunn vs. Jay White has been added to the April 3rd edition of Dynamite.

-FTR defeated The Infantry and Top Flight defeated Ricky Starks & Big Bill to advance to the semifinals of the tag team title tournament. It appears Ricky Starks got hurt in the Top Flight match and an audible was called. You can read about that here.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 04/03 DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa, winner faces Toni Storm at AEW Dynasty

-Young Bucks vs. Best Friends tag team tournament semifinals

-Chris Jericho calls out HOOK

-Billy Gunn vs. Jay White

-Contract signing between Swerve Strickland & Samoa Joe

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 04/05 RAMPAGE:

-Malakai Black vs. Christopher Daniels