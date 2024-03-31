Tonight WWE NXT ran a house show event from the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. Below are the results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

10. Main Event: NXT North American Title: Oba Femi (c) defeats Je’Von Evans

9. Thea Hail defeats Jacey Jayne Via Dq

8. Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeats Breanna Covington

7. Joe Gacy defeats No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey

6. Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

5. Drake Morreaux defeats an enhancement talent.

4. Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan defeat Izzi Dame and Kiana James

3. Drew Gulak (with the No Quarter Catch Crew) defeats Uriah Connors

2. Meta-Four: Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeat Carlee Bright and Kendal Gray

1. 11-Man Battle Royal: The winner to face NXT North American Champion Oba Femi tonight. The winner: Je’Von Evans