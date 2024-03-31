WWE held a Road To WrestleMania house show event this evening from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. Below are the full results to that show courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa

-The Judgment Day defeated the New Day to retain the WWE tag team titles

-Omos defeated Odyssey Jones

-GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Jey Uso & Dominik to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title

-Bianca Belair, Michin & Zelina Vega defeated IYO SKY, Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane

-New Catch Republic defeated Pretty Deadly

-Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya to retain the WWE World Women’s Title

-Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre in a street fight