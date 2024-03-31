A positive update on Ricky Starks.

The Absolute One appeared to sustain an injury on this evening’s edition of AEW Collision, where he and Big Bill were defeated by Top Flight to advance in the tag team title tournament. At one point in the match it appeared that Starks was wobbly, and failed to kick out of a basic roll-up attempt by Darius Martin. Moments later he would take a DDT and the match immediately went to the finish, with Starks once again not kicking out.

Fortunately, the former tag champion took to Instagram and wrote the following: “I’m all good, everything checked out fine. Was being precautious.”

Starks' direction in AEW is unknown now that he is out of the tag title tournament.