AEW taped the April 5th edition of Rampage following last night’s live broadcast of Collision from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada. SPOILERS CAN BE FOUND BELOW.

– Malakai Black (w/Buddy Matthews) defeated Christopher Daniels

– Roderick Strong defeated London Lightning

– Serena Deeb def. Trish Adora

– Daniel Garcia def. Action Andretti, Bryan Keith & Komander in a Final Four Elimination Match