Fightful Select has released a new report revealing that several female stars in WWE have been frustrated with their use on SmackDown.

According to the report, these unnamed women were waiting to see “where the chips fell” before taking their concerns to WWE higher-ups. Some of these did play out as Asuka and Lacey Evans returned, and the absence of Charlotte Flair led to more women being featured on the blue-brand. The publication notes that this change began on the May 13th episode.

This had nothing to do with Ronda Rousey, who made it clear that she was willing to work with a variety of talent once her reign as women’s champion had started. The source who gave this story to Fightful did mention that it seemed like Vince McMahon was more concerned about putting himself on the show than actually featuring female talent.

