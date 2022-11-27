Several WWE Hall of Famers will be on this week’s WWE NXT episode to help with the Iron Survivor Challenge announcements.

It was previously announced that WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be on Tuesday’s NXT to announce the participants for the male and female Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. Now WWE has announced that four more WWE Hall of Famers will be on the show to help Michaels make those announcements.

WWE Hall of Famer & Producer Molly Holly will be on the show to help Michaels in his selection of competitors for the matches. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James will also be there to help Michaels out. There’s no word yet on who the last two Hall of Famers will be.

Below is the updated NXT line-up for next Tuesday:

* Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

* Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley

* Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) vs. Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be joined by four WWE Hall of Famers (Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Producer Molly Holly, two more TBA) to announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline

BREAKING: #RoadDogg @BrianRDJames will be one of four WWE Hall of Famers at #WWENXT this Tuesday to help @ShawnMichaels announce the participants for #NXTDeadline's Iron Survivor Challenge! pic.twitter.com/BaF0nsGU4p — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 27, 2022

BREAKING: #MollyHolly will also join #WWENXT to assist @ShawnMichaels in his selection of competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge at #NXTDeadline. pic.twitter.com/ysKyABzsQX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 27, 2022

