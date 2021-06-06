AEW has released the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic DARK: ELEVATION. Check out the matchups below.
-Hikaru Shida versus Diamante
-Danny Limelight ersus Evil Uno
-The Acclaimed versus Alan Angels/Alex Reynolds
-JD Drake/Ryan Nemeth versus The Varsity Blonds
-Queen Aminata versus Kris Statlander
-Scorpio Sky versus Trevor Read
-Mike Sydal versus Ethan Page
-Jade Cargill versus Rache Chanel
-Brian Cage/Powerhouse Hobbs versus Trevor Aeon/ Kendall Blake
#TeamTaz's @MrGMSI_BCage and @TrueWillieHobbs are in tag team action on #AEWDarkElevation tomorrow night, ahead of their #AEWDynamite match THIS FRIDAY against @theAdamPage and #DarkOrder's @Pres10Vance
