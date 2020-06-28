Several Superstars Missing From Smackdown Caused Big Last Minute Changes

Names like Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Daniel Bryan were all advertised for Smackdown but did not appear. There’s no word on why they didn’t make an appearance, but obvious indicators are that they stayed home due to the virus.
Mojo Rawley and Shorty G work closely with Jamie Noble as their agent, and Noble did test positive. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan were both interviewed by Renee Young on the prior Smackdown just before Renee announced she also had the virus.
No one on the roster has been confirmed to have the virus, but its being speculated they all took the time off due to their circumstances. It’s still being reported that WWE will not be punishing anyone for staying home if they don’t feel safe. The number of superstars who do have the virus are speculated to be in the double digits.
The show was rewritten into an Undertaker tribute show that luckily ended up helping ratings. Several segments were filled in by past interviews and full Undertaker matches to make up for the lack of roster.
(credit: f4wonline.com)
