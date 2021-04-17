According to Fightful Select, several of the recently released WWE stars were not in attendance for last weekend’s WrestleMania 37, most notably Mojo Rawley and women’s division star Chelsea Green.

The report states that WWE told certain talents not to be at the venue if not needed so they could streamline things. Green later told the publication that she was planning on being at this past Friday’s SmackDown, but was given the notice of her release on Wednesday.

UPDATED LIST OF TALENTS RELEASED: Mojo Rawley, Chelsea Green, Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kaye, Tucker, Kalisto, and Wesley Blake. More names are expected to be announced soon.

