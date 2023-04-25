Shane McMahon is back in the gym working out following his WrestleMania 39 injury.

As noted, McMahon tore his quad during the surprise match with The Miz at WrestleMania 39, which led to some improvisation as Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg had an impromptu match with The Miz. Shane was helped away by officials before the segment was over, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H confirmed the injury during the post-show press conference. McMahon was flown to Birmingham, Alabama shortly after the injury to undergo surgery at the Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center later that week. He was then back at home recovering just a day or two later.

In an update, McMahon took to Instagram today to post footage from SandersFit Performance Center in Dallas, Texas. He noted that this is his post-surgery week 3 workout.

McMahon tagged NFL star Derrick Henry, retired NBA star and SandersFit Founder Melvin Sanders, and Dr. Luke Miller, a Doctor of Physical Therapy and certified athletic trainer who does personal PT for Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

“Week 3 post op work @sandersfitperformancecenter with the king @last_king_2 @sandersfit_ LUKE MILLER DPT. @lukemillerpt,” Shane wrote with the video below.

There’s still no word yet on if WWE had any post-WrestleMania plans for McMahon.

You can see Shane’s full Instagram video below, along with related clips:

