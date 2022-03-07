Tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view saw the arrival of former NXT North American champion and former MLW heavyweight champion Shane “Sw3rve” Strickland, who had been rumored to be coming to AEW for the last month.

Commentator Tony Schiavone welcome Strickland and gave him his official AEW contract, which Sw3rve signed immediately. He then got the crowd to chant “Who’s House, Swerve’s House.”

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter welcome Sw3rve to the team.