Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured the in-ring debut of former NXT cruiserweight champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland following his contract signing back at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Swerve took on the always competitive Tony Nese, who put up a valiant effort, but fell victim to Swerve’s devastating double-stomp finisher. Swerve is now 1-0. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

