Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured the in-ring debut of former NXT cruiserweight champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland following his contract signing back at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view.
Swerve took on the always competitive Tony Nese, who put up a valiant effort, but fell victim to Swerve’s devastating double-stomp finisher. Swerve is now 1-0. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.
.@swerveconfident with impressive athleticism in this main event of #AEWRampage! Tune into TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/5Ylnmbwb1I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2022
.@Swerveconfident so close to the victory in his #AEW debut but @TonyNese kicks out! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/aB0eCzYaeQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2022
The #PremierAthlete @tonynese showing why he is the Premier Athlete with a picture perfect 450! #AEWRampage is on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/Vl0hplKLBx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2022
And @swerveconfident captures his first #AEW victory in his impressive debut! What a night of action it's been on #AEWRampage on TNT! See you next week at #AEWDynamite LIVE in San Antonio! pic.twitter.com/rgukHU8KDz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2022
Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.