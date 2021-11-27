During an interview with Jaychele Nicole on the Shelly Speaks program ROH star Shane Taylor called out AEW’s SuperKliq (Adam Cole, the Young Bucks) on behalf of Shane Taylor promotions, stating that his trio is ready to face them in a matchup. Taylor also speaks on the improvement of his partner Kaun and Moses, as well as what NJPW talents he would like to face. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Names a few NJPW guys he’d like to face:

“When it comes to New Japan, something that I’ve sort of based my entire athletic career on is I don’t give a damn about anybody’s reputation. You’re going to have to prove it to me first in order for me to believe it. So when you look at who people are saying is the best, your mind immediately goes to a Will Osprey, or an Okada, for me personally, guys like Tomohiro Ishii or Minoru Suzuki. All of those men would be people I would love to stand across the ring from, throw hands, and see who the baddest really is. You know what I mean?”

Calls out the SuperKliq after claiming that SOS is the best trios team in the game:

“As far as a group goes, me and my guys Kaun and Moses of SOS, we are the best trio on the planet right now. I don’t care what anybody says, but there happens to be people who are touting themselves as the best trio. They go by the name of the Superkliq; you’re talking about Cole and the Bucks. I respect everything that they’ve done. They’re talented performers. What they’ve done business-wise, in-ring, performance-wise, second to none, they’re incredible. But when it comes to being the best trio in this sport, they’re out of their damn minds if they think that they’re over us. The easiest way to do that would be to step in the ring against the three of us and really find out. Being two of them are EVPs of the company, it shouldn’t be that hard. Our stance is, we’re ready to fight. We’ll see what their stance is.”

On what it took to put the group together:

“With any sort of team, chemistry and synergy are two of the main components that you need to have,” Shane Taylor said. “When I sat down with Ron Hunt, and we talked about creating Shane Taylor Promotions, we had an idea of the mindset that we wanted for anybody that we needed to join. When I sat down and talked with Kaun, and Moses, and O’Shea Edwards, just sitting down and talking to these men, there was an immediate connection. Almost one of the first things out of each of their mouths’ was about the way we have been represented in professional wrestling as far as who we get to be, who we’re allowed to be, how far we’re allowed to climb, when you’re trying to get to that upper echelon of performer, the stereotype characters that we’ve been given, how that reflects to the youth, every single person wanted to change that. Every single person wanted to leave their mark on the sport, make their own history. That’s exactly what I needed. I don’t need yes men. I don’t need people to tell me what I want to hear. I need people who are willing to tell me the truth. Be themselves. Be ready to fight for whatever they believe in and fight for this common goal. When you do that, when you surround yourself with talent like that, with minds like that, you only make each other better. So this is an iron sharpens iron sort of group, and you see that every time we go out. Especially Kaun and Moses, every time I see them, their performances get better. Every time they’re a little bit more cohesive.”

How much Kaun and Moses have improved:

“Every promo they do is just a little bit better. It continues for everybody in the group. That’s why I truly believe, from top to bottom, we are the most well-rounded group in all of professional wrestling. Everybody, every single one of us, can do everything. Every single one of us can main event. Every single one of us can talk. Every single one of us can walk the walk. There is no weak link in this group. Being able to lead these men keeps my game sharp because I have to go out and prove every day to myself that I should be the one leading, right? There’s never a day off; there’s never any time to rest because they’re all pushing me.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)