WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels held a media call today to promote this Saturday’s No Mercy Premium Live event, which takes place from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.
During the call, the Heartbreak Kid revealed that NXT’s next premium live event will be taking place on December 9th at The Total Mortage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The event will be entitled, “NXT Deadline.”
WWE has since issued the following press release on NXT Deadline:
STAMFORD, Conn., September 28, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that NXT Deadline will take place live at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday, December 9. This marks the fifth state that NXT will tour in 2023.
Tickets for NXT Deadline go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. ET via www.ticketmaster.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. ET. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtdeadline-presale.
NXT Deadline will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Ilja Dragunov, Roxanne Perez, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Bron Breakker, and more.
NXT Deadline will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.