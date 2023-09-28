WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels held a media call today to promote this Saturday’s No Mercy Premium Live event, which takes place from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

During the call, the Heartbreak Kid revealed that NXT’s next premium live event will be taking place on December 9th at The Total Mortage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The event will be entitled, “NXT Deadline.”

WWE has since issued the following press release on NXT Deadline: