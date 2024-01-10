The road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 continues tonight.

Ahead of this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network this evening at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., NXT Executive Shawn Michaels has surfaced on social media.

“The Heartbreak Kid” took to X and posted about the start of the 2024 Men’s Dusty Classic Tournament with two first round matches this evening, and announced that we will check in with former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton as she works as Fallon Henley’s personal Ranch Hand.

“Tonight on WWE NXT, the always unpredictable Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off, The NXT Tag Titles are up for grabs, and we’ll check in to see how Fallon Henley’s new ranch hand Tiffany Stratton is working out,” he wrote.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade and Blair Davenport vs. Nikkita Lyons.

Check out the post and make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.