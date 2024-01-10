TNA star and former world champion Steve Maclin recently joined Fightful to hype up this weekend’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas, as well as discuss a number of topics surrounding his career with the promotion. Highlights can be found below.

How TNA showcased him as a top guy:

As soon as I got to IMPACT, I got to build myself and I’m always for longevity. This is not a sprint in this business, it’s a marathon. So to be able to build that equity and show the world the kind of person that I can be in the ring and outside of the ring, with being able to do interviews, being able to do media, to show myself as a top guy somewhere which I’ve always seen in myself and just wanted that opportunity. Now IMPACT, I’ve shown them that and after my almost three years that I’ve been there now, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Admits he wishes his first world title reign was longer: