Shawn Michaels appeared on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling show to promote the upcoming NXT Great American Bash show later this month.

During it, he spoke about North American Champion Wes Lee and bringing Mustafa Ali into NXT.

“Wes Lee, to me, has just been unbelievable as a North American champion. On a personal level, I just enjoy that young man so much. But everything that he’s kind of overcome here in NXT over the last year and a half has just been phenomenal. He’s been a great champion for us.”

“When we had the opportunity to get Mustafa Ali, I’ve always been a big fan of his. It’s something that from a very quiet standpoint, I would see him here and there on the main roster and every once in a while, I would just reach out and ask like, ‘Gosh, if he’s not doing anything, if you guys aren’t doing something with him, I’d love to have him down here.’ It never quite worked out for us until just as of late, and I’m telling you what. He’s a guy that I in my opinion, we’ve just seen the tip of the iceberg with him and we plan on cutting him loose and unleashing him here in NXT to really work and live out his potential here on the NXT brand as we go into the future.”