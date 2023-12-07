Shawn Michaels opens up about the injury to Wes Lee.

Lee announced on Tuesday’s NXT that he was banged up and would be unable to compete against Dominik Mysterio at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline premium live event. The Heartbreak Kid spoke about Lee getting hurt during today’s NXT Deadline media call.

Well, the decision with Wes was pretty darn close to last minute. Wes has been struggling for quite some time, I certainly didn’t know the depth of it. Obviously, we get medical reports, but it was a decision that Wes made on his own, as he should. Clearly, he’s a young man that goes out there and performs like few others and he had a huge match already going into this premium live event looking for the North American Championship, but just a day or two before, we had a long talk and he just did not think he could make it through the match with the pain that he was in. That was a decision that he and our medical team made, it is the best decision for Wes and that is the only thing in my mind that’s important right now. All of this was last minute, Wes, to his credit, was doing everything he could do to get himself ready for this, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Michaels then explains that Dragon Lee replacing Wes Lee was a last minute decision, and that Dragon Lee obviously has some unfinished business with Dominik Mysterio.

So, we made the last-minute decision I guess less than 24 hours with Dragon Lee. I’ll say this, there’s obviously story there from before with Dragon Lee. From a selfish standpoint, for me, I was so looking forward and enjoying having him in NXT, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I didn’t have him as long as I wanted to. He’s something that, again, I felt like would be a fantastic match. He’s somebody that I happen to personally enjoy and like, not just as a performer, but as a human being. I know there were matchups that were still on the table for me in NXT, so I thought that if there was any possibility of those matches being able to happen, that Dragon Lee would be the best fit. It’s great to have him in NXT, even if it’s for just a little bit longer.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)