WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Apollo Crews in the main event of WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday night.

In a media call after the event, Shawn Michaels commented on if there are plans for Breakker to join the WWE main roster:

“We have a long-term and short-term plan, so we have no idea what we’re doing [laughs]. I’m kidding. We have the board filled up and everything else, we’re pretty good [laughs]. Bron is always a guy that is on that list. Every one sees that he’s special, he’s obviously the horse we’re riding here in NXT. I’ll always say this, Bron is always going to be on that list because everyone always sees so much potential in him. He’s just one that I look at and I say that we’d love to be able to keep him here just for a little bit longer so we could just really round him. I feel like he could go up there and do things here and there on the main roster but to continue to let us keep him here and help him along. I feel like we have some other people that you could insert right now and feel like you don’t have to worry one way or another, not that you have to do that with Bron, he’s going to step up to any challenge. Selfishly, I’d like to be able to keep him here and really round him out as perfectly as we can when we have that opportunity.

I don’t see the rush. I don’t ever want to keep him from any opportunities, and I’d never do that, if we have the option to keep him and make him a more well-rounded performer for the main roster, I’d love to be able to have the time to do that. I never want to give the impression that Bron is not a guy that we wouldn’t be thrilled to have on the main roster because he obviously is, I would just like to make him…I’d like to wrap him up nicely in a bow and deliver him to them, perfectly ready to go.”