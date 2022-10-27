WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Bleacher Report about the work he is doing with NXT, and how he feels about Triple H taking the reigns from Vince McMahon following the Chairman’s retirement earlier this summer. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Triple H taking over WWE and how ironic it was since the Degeneration-X faction was so anti-authority:

“Certainly there’s a difference of what you do from a storyline standpoint from back in the day with DX taking over and fighting authority and all that and you fast forward all these years later. It’s no secret everyone knew Hunter was eventually going to be someone in control or very close to it. He’s been readying himself for that for the last decade.”

Speaking of DX…Michaels explained why it is super important for wrestlers to dive deep into their creative baskets:

“DX has always been given a lot of free rein because it was a different entity in itself, and it’s built on not doing stuff the right way,” Michaels said. “I don’t think anyone would try to scalp DX, so to speak, because that’s just anti-productive to the characters and team as a whole.”

How being creative is the hardest part of being a wrestler:

“I try to tell the talent that the hardest work they’re ever going to do is creatively. I think what made DX and the Attitude Era what they were was trying to think ahead of the times we were in. We just felt a change and a wave coming very different than what wrestling was. We wanted to take it from a traditional and purist standpoint into something more as sports entertainment.”