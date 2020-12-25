This past week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite saw company star Shawn Spears cut a promo on the top AEW brass, including President Tony Khan and EVP Cody Rhodes, claiming that they stuck him in the same spot that he found himself in WWE.

I bet on myself. I left New York, and the grass isn’t always greener. You can change the three letters, but you can’t change the glass ceiling. I am more talented than 95% of this roster and any other roster on this planet today. I look better, I work better and I damn sure talk better, so I don’t know why everybody is trying to work me into this thought that I’m not. If you can’t find five minutes a week for a guy that’s got 19 years under his belt and checks every single box across the board on what it requires to be a television star, then yeah, there’s a problem. Despite walking into AEW hot as hell, by the way, only to find myself digging out of a hole for 18 months that Tony Khan and his favorite EVP Cody pushed me into.

As of today…Spears has deactivated his Twitter account, turned his Instagram to private, and has been removed from the AEW roster page. Whether Spears has been let go from his contract or is playing into a larger storyline for the promotion remains to be seen. If you missed the promo you can check it out below. (Thanks to Pro Wrestling for the transcription)