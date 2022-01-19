AEW star Shawn Spears took to Twitter to hype this evening’s Dynamite on TBS, where the Chairman will be taking on CM Punk in singles-action. Spears writes, “Tonight, I shake up the world!! All you pricks will put some respect on my name. @AEW.”

AEW star Wardlow turns 34 today, with the promotion putting out a tweet to wish the powerbomb machine a happy birthday.