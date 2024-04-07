Sheamus gives a big update on his status.

The Celtic Warrior has been out of action for seven months due to a shoulder injury, with his last match happening against Edge, who has since moved on to AEW. The former world champion told the fans during his appearance at Premiere League Fan Fest that big things are coming for him.

Seven months I’ve been off from WWE but I want to tell everybody, big things are coming for Sheamus this year! Huge things are coming for Sheam-O!

Sheamus is one of WWE’s most decorated superstars. He is a three-time WWE Champion, one-time world champion, three-time U.S. Champion, and five-time tag team champion. Aside from titles, Sheamus has also won the King of the Ring, the Royal Rumble, and Money In The Bank.