WWE is back at Lincoln Financial Field later this evening for night two of WrestleMania XL. The show will air live on the Peacock streaming app at 7pm EST, with the pre-show beginning at 5pm EST.

Fightful Select has released several backstage notes, including the producers for tonight’s show. This is the match order.

1. -Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match). CM Punk will be on commentary. The match was produced by Abyss & Jamie Noble.

2. -Street Profits & Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain (Philadelphia Street Fight Match). Petey Williams and Jason Jordan produced.

3. -LA Knight vs. AJ Styles. Adam Pearce produced.

4. -Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship Match). Shawn Daivari produced.

5. -Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Championship Match). TJ Wilson & Molly Holly produced.

6. -Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Universal Championship Match). Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced.

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-There is a lot of excitement for the main event.

-Bobby Lashley and The Street Profts are not listed as ‘The Pride’ internally.

-WWE officials were very happy with how the Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson cameo worked out.

-Snoop Dogg will be on commentary for the Street Fight, and he will make the announcement on attendance.