Sheamus has held numerous singles and tag team titles in WWE, but he has yet to capture the WWE Intercontinental Title, currently held by GUNTHER. The Celtic Warrior failed to defeat The Ring General for the title at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3, and on the October 7 SmackDown.

Since then, Sheamus has continued to mention how he still has his eye on the WWE Intercontinental Title. He took to Twitter today to issue his New Year’s Resolution for 2023, and he has pledged to win the Intercontinental Title.

“Heed my words, A Warrior’s pledge to thee.., From this Irishman’s soul, A clear path I can see.., Thee time and the place, On the grandest stage I guarantee.., In 2023, I take the IC,” he wrote.

The leader of The Brawling Brutes is seemingly guaranteeing that he will become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 39 in April.

Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa on last night’s final SmackDown of 2022.

