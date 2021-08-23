Sheamus recently spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and said when he went down with one of his most recent concussions, he was worried that the injury might put him out of the ring for the rest of his career.

Sheamus ended up working with a variety of people to heal his body and try different things. He noted that seeing how much WWE Hall of Famer Edge wanted to get back in the ring motivated him to get back in action as well. Sheamus also credited his work at changing his body with helping his longevity.

Edge was previously involved in a mountain bike accident while filming for Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel back in 2019. Sheamus recalled seeing Edge take the fall on his bike, and that was the catalyst for his return. Sheamus said Edge got himself in shape to do the workout itself, and they went back to review the footage after the bike accident.

Sheamus’ most recent concussion was reportedly in May 2020. He was also out with a concussion reportedly suffered in April 2019, and before that in 2010 and 2015.

Sheamus dropped the WWE United States Title to Damian Priest at SummerSlam on Saturday.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the Edge – Sheamus video:

