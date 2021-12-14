During a recent interview with the NJPW press IWGP World Heavyweight champion Shingo Takagi spoke about his upcoming main event showdown with Kazuchika Okada at WrestleKingdom 16, and how he feels like he needs to win to cement his legacy in the industry. Highlights are below.

Comments on his main event matches at WrestleKingdom 16 and what his 2022 plans are:

Well, in 2021, I came this far, won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and took the MVP. Those are pretty big achievements, but I think that 2022 is the year where you’ll really see the evolution of Shingo Takagi. January 4 & 5 2022, those main events will be the turning point. Can I come out on top or not? I think those events will really shape my wrestling career as I go into my 40s, my 50s, or however much longer I keep doing this.

Says he will do whatever it takes to stay on top of the wrestling pyramid:

Whatever it takes, I want to stay on top. I think there’s been a lot made about this whole belt thing, but in the end, not just for NJPW, but for the whole business, I have to stay on top.

How he plans to weather the storm in 2022: