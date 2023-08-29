WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Raw. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “An Early Star”-Bronson Reed attacks Tommaso Ciampa during entrance.

9. “Unwanted Assistance”-JD McDonaugh helps Damian Priest pick up win.

8. “A Sacred Statement”-GUNTHER and Imperium beat down Chad Gable.

7. “Priest Stands Silent”-Damian Priest unhappy with JD McDonaugh.

6. “Let Miz Talk To Ya”-The Miz impersonates LA Knight.

5. “Return Of The King”-Jerry Lawler makes surprise appearance at Raw.

4. “Watch Your Back”-Shinsuke Nakamura attacks Seth Rollins from behind.

3. “Chair!!!”-Drew McIntyre throws a chair at Xavier Woods.

2. “Eradicating Mami”-Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez brawl.

1. “Falls Come Everywhere”-Becky Lynch defeats Zoey stark.