AEW World Champion & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF took to X/Twitter today to praise the behind-the-scenes workers who made All In happen, and to remind fans just how deserving he is.

MJF named several groups of employees, from production to legal, and said All In simply would not have happened without their work, including “that mark,” a reference to AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan.

“ALL IN simply doesn’t happen without (that mark) TK, our production team, medical, coaches, props department, social media team, ring crew, camera men, merch team, makeup team, tailors, travel Team, security team, seamstresses, ring announcers, legal department, commentators, referees, and everyone in between,” he wrote.

MJF continued and encouraged fans to thank these workers as much as the wrestlers. He ended the PSA by putting himself over like The Devil often does.

“Make sure to thank them as much as you thank the wrestlers. But obviously and most importantly, thank me again because I deserve it. #BetterThanYouBayBay,” he wrote.

Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view opened up with MJF and Adam Cole defeating Aussie Open to capture the ROH World Tag Team Titles on the Zero Hour pre-show. The main card was then headlined by MJF retaining the AEW World Title over his tag team partner. The two remained friends as the show went off the air. All In was a major success for AEW and for Wembley Stadium in London, and you can read about those stats at this link.

Below is the full tweet from MJF:

