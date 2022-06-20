Shotzi Blackheart made an appearance on Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Shotzi talked about no longer being allowed to use her tank while making her entrance. This was something that got over in NXT and she did it initially on the main roster.

“That wasn’t my decision, but I’m embracing the change because I’ve been the ballsy badass my entire career. Even on the Indies I was always a babyface. It’s nice seven years later to finally change up the character and find something new within me. I think I’m finally grabbing the horns and growing with it and I feel like it’s finally clicking.”

