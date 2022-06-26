Shotzi Blackheart made an appearance on Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Shotzi talked about how much of her real true self is in the character she plays on TV:

“NXT Shotzi, or good guy Shotzi, the goofy, chaotic, daredevil, positive Shotzi is definitely me most of the time. But you might have noticed, my character has had a change of heart recently and she isn’t as positive, which is kind of oddly mirroring my life lately because I’ve been going through one of the most emotionally difficult times of my life (the loss of her dad and stepdad). I’ve kind of been channeling that anger and frustration I have at the world right now through wrestling and releasing it that way,” she said.

“It’s hard right now because it’s still fresh. I’m still trying to figure out this new me without my dad in my life. I was so close to them. I was never really close to my mom. My stepdad was like my mother figure, and my biological dad was obviously my father figure,” Shotzi continued.

“It’s weird. I try to do it in their honor. I really try to look at the bright side of things or try to find the light in the darkness. I’ve just been doing it for them and pushing through for them.”