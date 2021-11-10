Country music singer Darius Rucker is a noted pro wrestling fan, and specifically is a big fan of his longtime friend, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Rucker recently spoke with Audacy host Coop at the CMA Awards and revealed how he paid big money for one of The Nature Boy’s robes while bidding at a charity auction hosted by The Jimmy V Foundation. Rucker noted that the robe is currently hanging in his closet, but he plans on putting it in his “Man Cave” display case once he builds his new house.

“Yes! I do own one of Ric Flair’s robes. I’ll never forget this, it was at the Jimmy V [Valvano] Foundation, the cancer foundation — it was at their big party and auction. I’ll never forget, I walked in and I saw the Ric Flair robe and I turned to the Hootie boys and I said, ‘I don’t care what this costs me, I’m walking out of here with that.’ It cost me a lot of money… a LOT of money, but it was worth every penny… Right now, it’s in my closet, but I’m building a new house and so when I do that, I’m going to put it in a big display case and make it the center of my Man Cave. He’s the greatest of all time,” Rucker said.

Rucker spoke with Mike Mooneyham of The Post & Courier back in 2014 and revealed the Hall of Famers on his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore – Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, or Lou Thesz. As seen in the tweet below, Rucker visited Flair at home after Flair’s 2017 hospitalization. Flair and Rucker have also appeared at various events together, and Flair once received a private concert, seen below. Also below is video of Rucker with the Flair robe at home.

My long time Buddy Darius Rucker surprised me with a visit to the house to check on me. Much Respect! pic.twitter.com/r0088BLV0b — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 23, 2017

