Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Alexander Hammerstone will be teaming up with the Von Erich brothers to battle the trio of Mads Krugger, Richard Holliday, and King Muertes at the April 1st AZTECA UNDERGROUND event from the Gilley’s in Texas. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Cesar Duran has signed a huge six-man bout featuring The Von Erichs & World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout), King Muertes & Mads Krugger for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

“Seeing the Von Erichs wrestle in Dallas is a rite of passage; like seeing Elvis in Memphis, if you’re a fan of the sport, this is an experience you can’t afford to miss,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “And what better way than a six man clash featuring some of MLW’s top ranked and most dangerous.”

For decades the Von Erichs have battled some of the most vile and violent I the sport but what happens Ross and Marshall Von Erich team-up with Hammerstone and collide with the 7′ Mads Krugger, unhinged Richard Holliday and “Man of 1,000 Deaths” King Muertes?

All bets are off when the mighty Hammerstone and Von Erichs ride into town ready to throw down in a match that promises to be an explosive brawl.

Teaming for the first-time ever with the World Heavyweight Champion Hammerstone, this trio would normally be unstoppable… if not facing Holliday and two certified monsters in the masked mercenary Krugger and a man who pushed Hammerstone to his limits in 2020 in Muertes.

Ever the schemer, does Richard Holliday have something up his sleeve?

Find out next Friday April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

LINE-UP FOR APRIL 1:

¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

Von Erichs & Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday, King Muertes & Mads Krugger

¡Super Lucha!

Bandido vs. Flamita

Grudge Match

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-way for National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. ACH vs. Myron Reed vs. Puma King

Mexican Strap Match

Aramis vs. Gino Medina

Super Estelar de Trios

Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)

Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross

More matches and appearances to be announced soon.

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket.

Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself!

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Plus MORE!

Also scheduled to compete:

•World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

•World Tag Team Champions 5150

•Davey Richards

•Von Erichs

•nZo

•Richard Holliday wiht Alicia Atout

•LA Park Jr.

•Hijo de LA Park

•Mads Krugger

•Savio Vega

•EJ Nduka

•Calvin Tankman

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.

What does my ticket include ?

All tickets include access to the live Azteca Underground wrestling show and tour of Cesar Duran’s office. You must purchase add-on additional tickets for the meet and greets. The pre-show Lucha Lunch is exclusive to 1st and 2nd row ticket holders only.

No refunds or exchanges.

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is a 3,800 seat multi-purpose arena is just a 10 minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas.