The latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast was rising star Sky Blue, who officially signed with the company back in April after putting in some good work over the last couple years on television.

Prior to signing with AEW, Blue worked around the wrestling circuit, including a short stint with the NWA. She recalled wrestling on the pre-show of the all women’s Empowerrr event, which was put together by Mickie James. When asked if she enjoyed working with James BLue had this to say.

Definitely. She pays attention to the little things, so when we were running the match by her, because I wrestled Christi Jaynes. We both had a lucha background, so we wanted to play on that because not a lot of people have as much lucha background as us. We were the first match, so we wanted to do something different so when you see the rest… it was a short pre-show match, so we didn’t want to take anything from the main card.

Blue says that James is a big on little details, ones that can help elevate a story and add layers to a character.

But even like the little things, the little details on our entrance, on our beauty shot, stuff like that, she was paying close attention to. I won with a roll up I think and she was like ‘Make sure you roll out of the ring and then you celebrate cause you’re like holy crap, I just won. You want to get out of dodge because she’s a heel.’ How close attention she paid to the little things, how the little things add up in the end. She was super hands on, which is dope.

You can check out the full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)