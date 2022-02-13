According to Fightful Select, pro-wrestling star Sledge is currently a free agent on the market as his Ring of Honor contract has officially expired.

Sledge originally signed with ROH back in 2020, but the COVID-19 outbreak caused him to be completely inactive before he re-signed in 2021. Many fans were unaware of the Metalhead Maniac’s signing as it occurred during a time where ROH was running few events due to the virus.

The 36-year old star is active on Twitch, and has wrestled for numerous indie promotions around the U.S.

