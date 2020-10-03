According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.043 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 3.2% from the previous week’s show. The second hour dipped below two-million, with game 2 of the NBA finals between the Lakers and the Heat giving WWE heavy competition. They also dropped to fourth in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.55.

Overall the program finished eighth in total viewership behind Jimmy Kimmel Live, NBA Countdown, NBA Finals, Greatest #AtHome Videos, Undercover Boss, Blue Bloods, and Dateline NBC. Game 2 was the top watched program with over 4-million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.