Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is expected to appear at WrestleMania 39 in some form.

It was noted by PWInsider that Snoop is featured in the WrestleMania 39 program, alongside host The Miz, in welcoming fans to the big event.

We’ve noted how Snoop has been featured in various promotional graphics for WrestleMania 39. He is featured on the commemorative ringside chair at WrestleMania, and appeared with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Funko Shop in Los Angeles on Friday.

It’s possible that we will see the storyline on Snoop’s Golden WWE Title continue this weekend. Snoop was awarded the special title belt at the WrestleMania 39 Kickoff ticket party last year, and various celebrities have held the title since then, including including Hasbullah, Vanessa Hudgens, Pete Davidson, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer William Shatner, and former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski, among others.

UPDATE: The WrestleMania 39 Night 1 match/segment order with a new Snoop segment has been revealed at this link. You can click here fore more backstage notes, and you can click here for our live, detailed results and Viewing Party.

WWE Shop recently began selling a $749.99 replica of the special title. WWE posted the following video of Snoop and the journey of the Golden WWE Title going into this weekend:

