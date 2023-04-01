In regards to potential WrestleMania 39 segments on tonight’s Night 1 show, Fightful Select reports that there were some very secretive segment assignments for certain staff, and not even those staffers were privy to the details.

There were special entrances pitched for Dominik Mysterio for tonight’s match with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, but no other details were provided. On a related note, props for Xavier Woods were sent in to the stadium for tonight, even though he’s not advertised.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy was sent over to SoFi Stadium from the Crypto.com Arena today, and word is that the trophy is supposed to be involved in an entrance, which would indicate Bobby Lashley’s involvement.

UPDATE: The WrestleMania 39 Night 1 match/segment order with a new segment has been revealed at this link. You can click here fore more backstage notes, and you can click here for our live, detailed results and Viewing Party.

There continues to be unconfirmed rumors on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin appearing tonight, but all we know is that the rumors have picked up some traction. We noted before how Randy Orton was brought to Los Angeles but it wasn’t clear if he’d be used on Night 1 or Night 2, if at all. Fightful notes that Orton has been insistent to those close to him that he’s not done wrestling after having a back fusion last year.

