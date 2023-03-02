The Enforcer of The Bloodline is no longer on the market.

Solo Sikoa took to Instagram this week and revealed that he and his longtime partner Almia Williams tied the knot on Tuesday, February 28.

Sikoa posted a video of still shots from the courthouse ceremony and wrote, “You’re forever my blessing. [folded hands emoji] I love you #MrsFatu”

Several family members were present for the ceremony, including Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Naomi. There is no sign of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the highlight reel that was posted. It appears this was a low-key ceremony at the courthouse, but there’s no word yet on if a full wedding is planned.

Solo and Almia have two sons together – Za’khi Christopher (born in February 2021) and Zion (born in November 2019). They have been together since 2020.

Almia’s LinkedIn page shows that she went to Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota from 2010-2012. She then began working at Hampton Inn & Suites in Dickinson, ND in January 2013, and held that job until leaving as Assistant General Manager in July 2018. She then transferred to the Hampton Inn & Suites in Las Vegas in August 2018, and currently works there as a Guest Service Agent.

Sikoa, who wrestled on this week’s RAW with Jimmy Uso for a win over The Street Profits, will wrestle Kevin Owens on next Monday’s RAW.

You can see Sikoa’s highlight reel below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.