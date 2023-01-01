Solo Sikoa is currently the silent enforcer of The Bloodline, but he says WWE fans ill be impressed when he does start talking.

Sikoa recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and was asked about his current role with The Bloodline, and if he thinks it will help once he does get to talk more and develop his own story.

“I love the character,” Sikoa said. “I’m starting to get more into it. It’s a big change coming from NXT. In NXT I was talking a lot. Moving up with The Bloodline, I’ve switched over to this character that’s just in the corner kind of like a security guard waiting for things to pop off. And when things pop off, I pop off. I’m that kind of guy.”

Sikoa continued and looked ahead to what we can expect when he finally starts talking.

“I feel like when the time comes for me to talk, I want it to mean a lot,” he said. “I let the family talk. I let them do their thing while I just watch and make sure nothing goes down. I feel like when the fans do see me talk, they’re gonna say, “Oh, he can talk. He’s just not quiet.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.