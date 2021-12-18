WWE star Sonya Deville recently spoke with TalkSport about all things pro-wrestling, most notably how Deville believes WWE should start incorporating LGBTQ characters into their programming. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says WWE should begin including LGBTQ characters naturally:

“LGBTQ inclusion is something I’ve talked about for years. To incorporate that into WWE TV organically should happen because it’s just part of life. It’s like every TV show usually has a gay character because, statistically, there would be a gay character!”

Says she would want it to be subtle, but also make sense:

“I think it’s a natural thing. I’d like it to be really organic. I’d like it to be done right, of course, but I would like it to be organic so that if it was ever a part of my character or a layer of me, I would like it to be subtle and make sense. You don’t necessarily need a whole angle around it. We’ve had ideas in the past and things like that, but it just needs to be organic,” Deville said. “If there’s a scene where one of the male superstars called his wife backstage and then one day, I could call my girlfriend backstage, you know what I mean? Just organic things like that which are a part of life, I don’t think anything needs to be forced.”